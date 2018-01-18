Idea offers Rs 3,300 cashback on recharge of Rs 398 and above

-
ALSO READIdea, Airtel, Vodafone announce new year offers: All you need to know Idea Cellular Q2 net loss widens to Rs 1107 cr, shares dip 6% Idea unveils Rs 67-bn fundraising plan ahead of Vodafone merger deal Amid data war, Idea Cellular records highest 4G upload speed in September Idea to pay Rs 3-cr deposit to Trai for over-charging customers
Telecom service provider Idea Cellular on Thursday announced "cashback offer" worth Rs 3,300 on online recharges of Rs 398 and above till February 10, 2018.
"On all 'Unlimited' plan recharges of Rs. 398 and above, done through any online channel, Idea customers will get eight discount vouchers of Rs. 50 each," the company said in a statement here.
It also said these discount vouchers can be redeemed by customers on subsequent recharges of Rs 300 and above over a period of one year.
"Customers will also receive five shopping coupons worth Rs 2,700 which can be used at the partner stores or website on a range of brands," the statement added. In addition, recharge through company app or website would attract wallet cashback of Rs 200, it said.