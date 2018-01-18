JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News » Telecom

Retail firm Siam Makro enters cash & carry biz in India, to invest Rs 10 bn
Business Standard

Idea offers Rs 3,300 cashback on recharge of Rs 398 and above

It also said these discount vouchers can be redeemed by customers on subsequent recharges of Rs 300

IANS  |  New Delhi 

idea
A woman speaks on her mobile phone as she walks past a shop displaying the Idea Cellular Ltd's logo on its shutter in Kolkata | Photo: Reuters

Telecom service provider Idea Cellular on Thursday announced "cashback offer" worth Rs 3,300 on online recharges of Rs 398 and above till February 10, 2018.

"On all 'Unlimited' plan recharges of Rs. 398 and above, done through any online channel, Idea customers will get eight discount vouchers of Rs. 50 each," the company said in a statement here.

It also said these discount vouchers can be redeemed by customers on subsequent recharges of Rs 300 and above over a period of one year.

"Customers will also receive five shopping coupons worth Rs 2,700 which can be used at the partner stores or website on a range of brands," the statement added. In addition, recharge through company app or website would attract wallet cashback of Rs 200, it said.
First Published: Thu, January 18 2018. 15:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements