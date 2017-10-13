Idea shareholders approve mobile business merger scheme with Vodafone India

Shareholders of telecom operator Cellular have approved the scheme relating to the merger of its mobile business with India, a regulatory filing showed.



Over 99 per cent of shareholders voted in favour of the merger at the shareholders' meeting on October 12, 2017, the filing by the firm stated today.



Both telcos have approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking its nod. In the next step, they need a final approval from the Department of Telecom.The meeting of the shareholders was convened after directions of theEarlier this year, India and Cellular had agreed to merge their operations to create the country's largest telecom operator worth of more than USD 23 billion with a 35 per cent market share.The combined entity of India and Cellular, which are currently India's number 2 and 3, respectively, would dislodge to counter the fierce price war in the world's second-largest telecom market.The deal gives India an implied enterprise value of Rs 82,800 crore and Rs 72,200 crore.Post completion of the deal, the British firm will own 45.1 per cent stake in the merged entity while the Aditya Birla group, Idea's parent, will have 26 per cent after paying Rs 3,874 crore cash for a 4.9 per cent stake.The remaining 28.9 per cent will be held by other shareholders.Stock of traded at Rs 79.45, up 6.64 per cent from its previous close, in the afternoon session.