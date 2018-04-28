IDFC Alternatives to put infra asset management business up for sale

Ltd on Saturday said its subsidiary Alternatives has entered into an agreement to sell its infrastructure asset management business to India for an undisclosed amount.

After the sale, Alternatives will continue to manage and real estate funds, informed BSE in a filing.

" Alternatives Ltd, a wholly owned step down subsidiary of Ltd through Financial Holding Company Ltd, has entered into a definitive agreement with India, for the sale of its infrastructure asset management business," said.

This sale will conclude on the receipt of the requisite regulatory approvals.

" Alternatives will continue to manage and Real Estate funds and the aforementioned sale to India will not have any impact on its and Real Estate verticals," it added.

(GIP) is a leading global, independent infrastructure investor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)