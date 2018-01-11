IDFC Bank busy battling bad loans; reaching scale still a long journey

IDFC Bank has been in news quite often in the last six months, mostly in connection with the bank acquiring a non-banking finance company (NBFC). Latest reports suggest that the bank could be looking at Capital First from an acquisition perspective.

Analysts say they would watch out for the bank’s board meeting on January 18. “The past has seen the bank being open to acquisitions, given its attempt with the Shriram deal. We expect something on the similar lines this time as well, as the bank has indicated its inclination to grow inorganically,” says an analyst ...