IDFC Bank is betting on expanding its retail presence

The near collapse of merger talks between IDFC Group and Shriram Capital seems to have been cheered by shareholders on both sides, even though the management thought it was “a marriage made in heaven”. IDFC Bank shares rose 5.18 per cent to Rs 58.90 apiece since its close on October 30, when the exclusivity clause in merger talks was called off. In the same period, IDFC Ltd rose 2.11 per cent to Rs 62.90 on the Bombay Stock Exchange, while Shriram Transport Finance and Shiram City Union Finance Ltd went up 9.34 per cent and 1.45 per cent, respectively. But the ...