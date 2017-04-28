IDFC Ltd Q4 net profit up 3.33% at Rs 134.80 cr

on Friday reported a 3.33 per cent rise in consolidated at Rs 134.80 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2017.



It had reported a of Rs 130.45 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal.



Total income rose to Rs 2,577.88 crore, up 22.66 per cent, from Rs 2,101.61 crore in the year-ago period, IDFC said in a BSE filing.



Post transfer of the financing undertaking of the company to IDFC Bank, which started operations in October last year, IDFC is mainly an investment company with minimal operations.



For the full financial year, the company posted a of Rs 699.08 crore, as against a net loss of Rs 934.80 crore, a year earlier.



Total income in 2016-17 stood at Rs 10,467.72 crore compared to Rs 8,970.36 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.



The board of directors of IDFC have recommended a dividend of Rs 0.25 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.



closed 1.06 per cent higher at Rs 61.85 on BSE.

Press Trust of India