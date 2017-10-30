IDFC Q2 profit falls 36% to Rs 181 cr; standalone net profit at Rs 282 cr

Infrastructure term lender IDFC Ltd on Monday reported a 35.83 per cent decline in its consolidated profit to Rs 180.80 crore for second quarter ended September 30.
The company's had posted a profit of Rs 281.79 crore in July-September quarter of 2016-17.
The consolidated total income of the company fell to Rs 2,657.01 crore during the second quarter of 2017-18, from Rs 2,704.13 crore in same period previous fiscal as revenues from operations fell, the company said in a regulatory filing.
However, calculated on standalone basis company's net profit was up by 56.6 per cent to Rs 142.58 crore in July- September period of this fiscal against Rs 91.07 crore in the year-ago period.
Income (standalone) was at Rs 162.14 crore during the second quarter as against Rs 112.88 crore a year ago.
IDFC Ltd's main business involves investment activities.
Shares of IDFC Ltd today closed 2.68 per cent down at Rs 61.70 per unit on BSE.
