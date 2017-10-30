IDFC-Sriram Group merger called off; firms unable to reach common ground

and Shriram Group on Monday called off a potential merger. In a BSE filing, IDFC stated that despite best efforts, IDFC Group and Shriram Group have not been able to reach common ground on a mutually acceptable swap ratio for the merger.

Accordingly, both parties have agreed to call off discussions on a potential merger and the exclusivity period pursuant to the CES Agreement entered into between the concerned parties stands terminated with immediate effect.





Earlier Business Standard reported that IDFC and Sriram would announce a new plan of merger, which includes evaluating IDFC higher than what was initially planned and a swap ratio now would be slightly beneficial to the IDFC shareholders.

However, according to IDFC, the two stakeholders were unable to agree on a mutually agreeable swap ratio.

The original plan entailed merging the retail arm, Shriram City Union Finance, with IDFC Bank, unlisting Shriram Transport Finance and making it a fully-owned unit of IDFC and the holding company of the merged entity.