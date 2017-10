(IEX) has raised a little over Rs 300 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offering next week. The firm would allot 18,19,501 equity shares to 23 anchor investors at a price of Rs 1,650 per share, IEX informed the stock exchanges.

At this price, the total amount works out to be Rs 300.22 crore.

(MF), Birla Sunlife MF, Birla Sunlife Trustee Company, ICICI Prudential MF and Nomura are among the anchor investors.