Boeing, the US commercial plane maker expects India’s aeroplane market to grow significantly as the country’s aviation market expands and more people fly. In 2016, it forecast 1,850 new airplanes, valued at $265 billion over the next 20 years. Last month, it won a $22 billion order for 100 new 737 jets from low cost carrier Spicejet, narrowing its gap with rival Airbus.

“We continue to see the passenger growth which is unprecedented - 23% is unthinkable. People will be happy with 3-4%, the world is growing at 5%, right?,” says Dinesh Keskar, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific and India sales for Commercial Airplanes in an interview.

Increasing projections on India, compared to the last few years how has it gone up?

It has gone up I would say by $30-35 billion and the reason is that we continue to see a plan by the government to enhance the infrastructure. We continue to see the passenger growth which is unprecedented - 23% is unthinkable. People will be happy with 3-4%, the world is growing at 5%, right? The third and most important thing is when we see things like this new Navi Mumbai happening, we factor that.

We didn't factor in the (RCS) because we want to see how long it takes, because every new project has its challenge and if it gets done, this forecast will get even better.

Have you factored in the smaller planes in your forecast?

We typically focus on 150 seats and up, but we may focus on smaller planes because of RCS and India being on the lower side right now the next year forecast may look at it.

How is your order book?

The order book is very good. We just sold a 100 more planes to SpiceJet, we just did the back the backlog of 75 with Jet on the Maxis, then we’re going to deliver the four remaining 787s to Air India, 3 777s to Air India in early 2018 and a bunch of leases are going to happen, so all that has gone on very well.

What’s your take on the fuel prices?

Fuel prices have gone up by 50% in the past 12 months, but it’s not alarming yet, but if it goes over say another $10-15 per barrel, we’re going to have to see how airlines cope with it, what will happen to the growth rate and what will happen to the fuel surcharge and the ticket price, but we’re not there yet.

So you’re saying if fuel prices go up, demand will come down?

Yes, but not significantly. 23% growth may become 21%, but that’s still a significant number.

With the open skies announcement by the civil aviation ministry, will that also open up opportunities for Indian

It does, but let me tell you it will gradually open up for two reasons. Wide body aircraft are not easy to order and obtain, they’re very specialised and customised. Even if Vistara which has spoken about Zero 20 next year, in my opinion they will reach for Singapore, Dubai, Abu Dhabi which is in the reach of their current fleet.

They’ll get their feet wet, because now they’re learning, especially with customs and there are a lot of security regulations that come into play when you go into different countries. You’re also bound by a lot of bilaterals, so all that will come into play, and only then they will go to farther destinations such as London, New York and Tokyo. So when you factor that in, yes they will have some impact, but right now the way it is factored is somebody is going to carry that person. It may be Air China, it’ll be Lufthansa, it’ll be somebody, that flow will change - from that countries forecast it may come down and go up in India. But the world trillion that we’re projecting will pretty much remain the same.

You’ve seen the market grow in How similar is it to India?

India and are good growth stories, but is leaps ahead. you also have to understand is a much bigger country. In 2.5 hours you’re pretty much out of the country, but 5 hours and you’re still in Plus the population of is higher than India, so when I look at China, I look at India in population and Indonesia in geography. That is what gives them a much greater impetus and that is what gives them 3 times our numbers.

And they started their growth story much earlier. They started their liberalisation much earlier and more importantly, most of their airlines are owned by the government. So they build infrastructure first and then grow. Whereas in our case, we just grow, grow, grow and when it is bursting at the seams like at the Mumbai airport, then we say let’s build the Navi Mumbai Both ways work, both have generated impressive numbers, but I’m just saying how the model is different than ours. But in that model because they have a lot of money they can do it.

I remember in 15 years ago going to Guangzhou, they’d built an there with 100 gates and only 10 were used. But they were ready for the next 25 years and if you do that in India, growth here will be much faster. Right now we, as someone said, no one is getting slots in Mumbai because there’s no room for it. But we’ll still grow, we’ll find a way and we’ll grow.

What will happen if this RCS becomes a reality?

It will be positive. Because if RCS becomes a reality, the secondary and tertiary airports become important and new growth will come into play because those people never dreamt of flying everywhere. And when that happens, over time a 90 seater airplane will give way to a 150 seater airplane which is a or an Airbus. So then they will put a airplane with Jet or Spice or somebody and then the 90 seater plane will go to a smaller place and built a new route, because we have no shortage of routes. We still have 70 airfields that we have not yet developed, so there’s a lot of potential and I would not worry about it for 10 years, if RCS is successful and the growth rate will be even more impressive.

Is infrastructure hampering growth in India?

Unless there is an infrastructure enhancement, you just can’t put more flights. What is infrastructure enhancement? The number of flights you can land, actual runways and the modern techniques of ATC. These are the things the government is looking into and that is creating it. Another way to increase capacity is instead of running a plane for 11 hours a day, you run it for 13 hours a day. And that’s how the growth is happening. This is what we study and that’s what our data is about.