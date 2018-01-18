IFC and Clearwater Capital to invest in distressed assets in India

International Finance Corporation (IFC) is planning to co-invest in to acquire distressed and special situations assets in four countries including India through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) formed by Partners. The project consists of an investment, under Distressed Asset Recovery Program (DARP), of up to $75 million to invest in distressed and special situations assets of operating in emerging markets in Asia including India, China, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. The proposed transaction consists of upto a $75-million facility to the Project SPV, in the form of $50 million senior debt and $25 million junior debt, with additional $75 million junior debt funded by Clearwater Fund V. will be channeling financing to local in distress, supporting them to meet their financial obligations, achieve sustainable growth and contribute to job creation and local economic stability. "The proposed IFC's long-term partnership with Clearwater is expected to help mobilise additional local and regional investor to focus in investments in the emerging market distressed sector in the Asia region," said Since inception, has invested $1.9 billion and mobilized $3.4 billion from investors in its distressed asset platform. Partners, LLC, is an Asia-dedicated distressed and special situations assets investor. Established in 2001, Clearwater is privately owned and has offices in Mumbai, Chongqing, Seoul, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Clearwater has a 15-year strong investment track record through funds dedicated to distressed assets in Asia and as of today, the firm has around $1.3 billion of assets under management.