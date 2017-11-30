IFC invests $15 million in CleanMax Solar

(IFC) has made an equity investment of $15 million in

This is IFC’s first equity investment globally in grid-connected distributed generation.

This investment by is in conjunction with the $100m investment made by Warburg Pincus, a global private equity fund, in CleanMax earlier this year. CleanMax will deploy the funds to continue its rapid growth in the corporate segment of India’s solar market.

Kuldeep Jain, Founder and Managing Director of commented, “ is a global leader in clean energy investment, and CleanMax is honored to be their first investment globally in grid connected distributed generation. We welcome IFC’s best in class environmental, health and safety, and governance guidelines”.

Hyun-Chan Cho, Regional Industry Head, Infrastructure & Natural Resources, IFC, commented, “ sees distributed generation segment playing a very important role in India’s future energy mix. The government of India has also laid strong emphasis on this segment. In a short span of time, has established itself as the market leader in corporate sustainability space, with an impressive client list and a strong management team which has contributed to our decision to invest in the company”.

business has grown from 8 MW in 2014-15 to nearly 100 MW in 2016-17, and is expected to add an additional 300 MW of capacity in 2017-18. The company also recently made its first foray into international markets with projects in the Middle East.