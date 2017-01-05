IFC picks up $125-million equity stake in Hero Group's renewable energy arm

IFC, together with Global Infrastructure Fund, a private equity fund managed by Asset Management Company, will invest $125 million in equity, enabling the company to set up 1 GW of greenfield solar and wind plants in the next 12 months across India.

"Our endeavour is to achieve the new goal of 2.7 GW renewable energy capacity by 2020,” said Rahul Munjal, Chairman & Managing Director, Hero Future Energies. Currently, has a presence in 12 states in India with a capacity of over 360 megawatt having solar, wind, and rooftop installations.



Sunil Jain, Chief Executive Officer, added this partnership will help the company to tap opportunities in both domestic and overseas markets as well as new technologies namely storage, hybrid projects among others.

"With this partnership with Hero Future Energies, is helping accelerate the transition of the renewable energy generation business to mainstream power sector. Through the Global Infrastructure Fund, is also bringing in the support of international institutional investors," said Mengistu Alemayehu, Regional Director, South Asia. "Such a development will boost the confidence of other large business groups and international investors to contribute to India's ambitious renewable energy targets and make a significant difference in ramping up renewable-energy capacity in the country."

portfolio companies have set up over 3 GW of different forms of renewable-power projects in the country on Thursday. IFC’s advisory team is helping the state of Madhya Pradesh set up a 750-MW solar power project in Rewa, which will be the largest single-site solar plant in the world when completed.