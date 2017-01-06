IFC taking equity in Hero's energy arm for $125 mn

International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, is taking an equity stake in Hero Future Energies, (RE) arm of the Hero Group.

IFC, with Global Infrastructure Fund, a private equity one and managed by Asset Management Company, will invest $125 million (Rs 850 crore) in equity, enabling the company to set up 1 Gw (1,000 Mw) of solar and wind energy units in the next 12 months, across India. “Our endeavour to achieve a new goal of 2.7 Gw in RE capacity by 2020,” said Rahul Munjal, chairman, Hero Future Energies.

The company has a presence in 12 states, with capacity of 360 Mw — solar, wind and rooftop installations.

Sunil Jain, chief executive officer, said the partnership would also help them tap opportunities in markets abroad, as well as in new technologies.

“With this partnership, is helping accelerate the transition of the RE generation business to the mainstream power sector. Through the Global Infrastructure Fund, we are also bringing in the support of international institutional investors,” said Mengistu Alemayehu, regional director for IFC.





As reported earlier, Hero Future Energies had raised Rs 300 crore through debt (climate bonds) in February 2016. Since its incorporation in 2012, it has identified projects for 2 Gw and plans total installed capacity of 1,000 Mw in 12 months, said a report in August. Operational and under-construction projects are in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Telangana.portfolio companies have set up a little over 3 Gw of different forms of RE projects in the country. IFC’s advisory team is helping the government of Madhya Pradesh to set up a 750 Mw solar power project at Rewa. When completed, this would be the largest single-site solar plant in the world.

IFC’s committed portfolio in India was a little over $5 billion (Rs 35,100 crore) as of June 30. In FY16, it committed $1.1 bn in new investments.

In addition to strengthening local capital markets in India, it is focused on boosting financing in infrastructure and logistics, promoting financial inclusion, helping create conditions to attract increased private capital, and helping structure public-private partnerships.