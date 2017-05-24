Company
IFC to invest up to $40 mn in Kedaara Capital's 2nd cap fund

The PE fund focuses on firms in environmental and social risk sectors

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

International Finance Corporation (IFC), is planning for an equity investment of up to $40 million (Rs 260 crore) in Kedaara Capital's second round of funding.

This second fund of Kedaara is expected to be around $650 million, with a capital commitment of up to 10-12 Indian mid-market companies. It would be a limited liability partnership, to be advised by Kedaara Capital Advisory Services.

The private equity fund focuses primarily on growth-oriented companies operating in environmental and social risk sectors or businesses such as logistics, packaging, speciality chemicals & ingredients, pharmaceuticals and potentially finance companies.

IFC, the World Bank Groups' investment entity, had $672 million committed to 32 funds in India since the year 2000.

