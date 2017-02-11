IFCI posts Rs 45 cr net loss in December quarter

State-run infrastructure term lender on Saturday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 45.17 crore for third quarter ended December on higher provisions for and fall in

The company has registered a net profit of Rs 154.33 crore during the October-December period of the previous financial year.

"Total decreased to Rs 635.55 crore for the quarter ended December 2016 from Rs 947.15 crore for the same quarter year ago," said in a regulatory filing.

There were write-offs and provisions for bad or doubtful to the tune of Rs 139.87 crore during the quarter, a sharp jump from Rs 48.50 crore a year ago, the company said.

Net from operations came down to Rs 569.44 crore from Rs 891.17 crore in year-ago period.