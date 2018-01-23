IFF breaks ground for Rs 5-bn facility at Sri City; to be largest in India

The US-based (IFF) on Tuesday held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Rs 5-billion plant at Sri City, around 60 kms from Chennai. The plant is expected to be complete in December 2019 and will be the largest flavour and fragrance facility in India and the largest facility for in Greater Asia. “The capacity of the plant will be 36,000 tons per annum, and investment will be Rs 5 billion. It will provide employment for 450 persons,” the statement said.

Chandy Thambi, Legal Director, IFF, Greater Asia Region, the company choose Andhra Pradesh due too ease of doing business and investor-friendly policies.

“Excellent Logistics, coupled with very good connectivity and the presence of well established MNCs made come to Sri City, which is on par with any other industrial park in the world,” Thambi was quoted as saying in the statement.

“As IFF, one of the global leaders in flavours and fragrances is performing groundbreaking in the beginning of the year itself, we consider it as a good start,” Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder Managing Director, Sri City.