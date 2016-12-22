IiAS says veto power of Tata trustees should go

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) has said that the veto powers enjoyed by over the board of Tata Sons, the ultimate holding company of Tata group companies, should be cancelled.

sees this as one of the key steps that’s needed in the wake of the events following the dismissal of chairman Cyrus Mistry, two months ago.

“As a good governance practice, these veto rights must be cancelled and decisions must be driven by equally empowered directors. This will ensure balanced decision-making, which will be in the larger interest of all stakeholders of the group,” said in a report titled ‘Tata Group: Time to reboot’.

“Currently, the directors representing the hold veto power on decisions presented to the board, which shifts the balance of power in their favour. While the are indeed owners of and the operating companies (through Tata Sons), having veto powers negates the need for an independent board,” the proxy firm, which has received equity funding from Tata Investment Corp, said.

It said that such a step would help in continuing to command the trust of various stakeholders of the group.

The Tata group, which until now was one of the most predictable ones in India, has shaken investor confidence with this tug-of-war, said, adding: “If the Tata group is to survive for another century, the current episode must be seen as a call to urgently fix the group’s structural vulnerabilities. This is in the long-term interest of the group and all its stakeholders.”

It added that the boards in operating companies would need to have stronger independent directors. While will continue to exert its influence over operating companies’ boards, the boards themselves will have independent chairpersons to balance the different agendas.

The other suggestions included clear performance metrics for the person succeeding Mistry. “Even if the group does find that rare individual to succeed Cyrus Mistry, must clearly define the performance metrics for the role of its Chairperson and the time-frame within which these must be accomplished. This will help develop a framework for the identification and evaluation of the successor, as well as bring clarity to stakeholders across operating companies on the group’s strategies,” said.

Saying that internal power structures that thwart new agendas are detrimental to long-term interest, the proxy firm said there was no need to overhaul the group strategy at this stage.

wish list