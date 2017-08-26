SAIL in the phase of reinventing its processes: Chairman

Ltd (SAIL) is in the phase of reinventing its processes and deliver world class products to the market as it nears the completion of company's modernization programme.

PK Singh, Chairman, SAIL, who was at (ISP) at Burnpur on Saturday said the unit is working towards surpassing the rated capacities of the new mills with the slogan of ‘first production to capacity and then production to potential beyond capacity’. He said the ISP's new and modern plant would facilitate SAIL to take its market-share in long products to 10 per cent from the existing 7 per cent. After modernization, ISP has a modern (WRM), (USM) and Bar Mill capable of producing high-quality products.

Addressing the employees, Singh said, “The plant has huge potential to capture newer market segments with its enriched products from the new mills. Every employee is a chief executive in his own right and all of us have to think in one direction by putting our entire strength in a unified manner to be a world class steel company. Disruptive improvement is the order of the day where we have to become world class in all spheres of production performance, and marketing to customers.”

According to SAIL, government’s development focused policies on sectors like manufacturing, construction, house building, industries, roads and railways are witnessing rise in activities. The housing for all, rail and road connectivity improvements, smart cities, airport connectivity in tier two cities, infra development projects will all translate into rising demand for steel, the company said.

ISP’s new mills are equipped to cater to these segments.