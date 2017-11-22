IKEA plans 'paisa vasool' debut

Exactly five years and five months after IKEA decided to invest around Rs 10,500 crore in the India market, the 35-billion euros Swedish furnishing major is ready for launch in Hyderabad with its range of Stenlille rugs to Kivik sofas, Kvistbro storage tables to Poang armchairs, and all the rest that’s sold across its 403 stores in 51 countries. Hyderabad is the first Indian city – and India the 52nd country – to get IKEA, the largest foreign investor in the country’s single-brand retail sector so far.

Serbia was the last new market for the group. ...