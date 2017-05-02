Impasse at Snapdeal board meeting, no decision yet on sale to Flipkart

SoftBank on Tuesday could not manage a crucial nod from co-investor Nexus for sale

Japanese firm on Tuesday could not manage a crucial nod from co-investor Venture Partners (NVP) for the sale of Snapdeal, possibly to



The board meeting of Snapdeal, where and have representatives, did not reach an agreement on the sale, sources privy to the development said.



The meeting, they said, remained inconclusive as NVP — an early-investor in — has still not agreed to the valuation given by



The approval is crucial for the proposed sale of to larger rival, Flipkart, they added.



The seven-member board of Jasper Infotech, which operates Snapdeal, includes representation from investors SoftBank, Kalaari Capital and NVP, as well as co-founders and



The sources said NVP continues to seek higher valuation for its over 10 per cent stake in



Once NVP agrees, the deal with could be announced in a matter of weeks, they added.



Emails sent to NVP and did not elicit any response.



— which holds over 30 per cent stake in — has been pushing for the sale of the company, which competes with and Amazon.



The Japanese firm has also invested in other Internet businesses in India including and The group is also said to be in discussions with digital payments major, in India for a potential investment of $1.5 billion in the next few weeks.



Sources indicated investment in could be linked to the timeline of the transaction as is said to be keen on acquiring FreeCharge, the payments business of



While had expressed confidence in hitting profitability in the next two years, it has been forced to undertake a number of steps, including layoffs and moving away from non-core activities to rationalise costs.



Snapdeal, which was valued at $6.5 billion in its last funding round in February 2016, has seen the valuation shrink and industry watchers believe the potential deal could be struck at a heavily discounted rate.



The deal with Flipkart, if it happens, would mark the biggest acquisition in the Indian e-commerce space and change the landscape of the sector that is witnessing an intense competition among players.



Indian e-commerce have seen funding dry up over the last few months as investors focus extensively on profitability and cutting down expenses.

Press Trust of India