Implants in revision knee surgery cost as high as 277%: NPPA

regulator on Wednesday said it has found average margins on various knee used in revision surgery to be as high as 277 per cent after analysing available data.



The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) said it analysed margins in the orthopaedic knee used in revision surgery cases based on available data from official sources, manufacturers and importers.



Sharing the data from the preliminary analysis on its website, the said the average total margin was found to be the highest in the case of the tibial plate at 277 per cent with ranging from Rs 51,000 to Rs 1.65 lakh.The margin to the importer for the same was 65 per cent with landing price ranging from Rs 19,506 to Rs 32,032. The margin to distributor 128 per cent with minimum and maximum price to distributor ranging from Rs 22,293 to Rs 54,000.The regulator further found that the second highest average total margin was on patella at 219 per cent with ranging between Rs 4,000 and Rs 20,000 although the landed price was between Rs 1,178 and Rs 5,022.Similarly, the average total margin on femoral implant was 196 per cent with between Rs 74,875 and Rs 2,67,500, while the landed prices ranged between Rs 27,877 and Rs 79,433.The said the average total margin on Insert was 182 per cent priced between Rs 25,041 and Rs 57,583 whereas the landed price of the was between Rs 8,718 and Rs 18,234.When contacted for comments, medical devices body MTaI said: "This demonstrates a lack of understanding of the revision knee system and the data seems inaccurate."MTaI further said its members would review the data and "issue a detailed and thoughtful response".In a revision knee surgery, previously used are replaced by new ones.Last week, the had invited comments from for discussion after it found that the average margin on orthopaedic knee to be as high as 313 per cent.