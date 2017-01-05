Impressive data traffic growth keeps Vodafone buoyant In Assam, N-E

By March 2017, it plans to cover almost all major towns in Assam

and northeastern telecom circles are fast emerging as the best performing circles for in India. Growth in data traffic is keeping the business of the company buoyant in both the circles.



has been witnessing around 100 per cent year-on-year growth in data consumption in both the circles since entering the region’s market in 2008, resulting in around 80 per cent corresponding growth in revenue from data. Vodafone’s countrywide year-on-year data consumption growth is around 70 per cent.



“The customers in are more tech-savvy and want high-speed mobile internet. is one of the fastest growing telecom markets for us. These two circles are amongst the top circles in data consumption as percentage of total revenue,” said Alok Verma, business head of and North East circles of Vodafone.



The company on Thursday rolled out its 4G network in Assam. By March 2017, it plans to cover almost all major towns in the region.



had invested to the tune of Rs. 2,200 crore till date in the region for providing its services. The company has around 21 per cent revenue market share in the two circles. It also invested around Rs. 150 crore in the first half of the current fiscal, helping it prepare its network to roll out the 4G service. The company had got the 4G spectrum for the two circles in last October.



Leveraging its global network and experience, would also provide international roaming on 4G for customers visiting at least 35 countries including the UK, the UAE, Turkey, Ireland, Singapore, Germany etc.



The launch of 4G in follows the rollout of services in 14 other telecom circles. These cirlces, along with and will contribute 90 per cent of India’s data revenues. yikui.l



Supratim Dey