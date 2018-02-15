Improvement in sight for Apollo Hospitals despite disappointing Q3 results

The December quarter (Q3) results of Apollo Hospitals appeared disappointing, as its standalone net profit was lower than estimates, but a deeper look lends optimism. The company’s standalone revenues were a bit ahead of estimates.

Continued challenges led by the roll-out of the goods and services (GST) and price caps on knee implants and stents took a toll on Apollo’s net profit. Losses at its newly added Navi Mumbai capacities, too, pulled down profits. Thus, the reported net profit of Rs 674 million was 8 per cent lower than Bloomberg consensus ...