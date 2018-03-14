Improving growth outlook, strong ad revenue are positives for Zee, Sun TV

Strong advertising growth in the March quarter and an improving outlook for 2018 should aid the revenue growth of Zee Entertainment, the largest listed media company, and Sun TV, which dominates the viewership in South India, especially Tamil Nadu. This, coupled with rising viewership, will help Zee outperform its peers.

It posted an overall network viewership growth of 220 basis points (bps) year-on-year (y-o-y) in February to 26.2 per cent, on the back of a strong showing in the Hindi general entertainment segment (GEC) and the Tamil genre. While the company’s ...