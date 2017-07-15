In Asia's biggest buyout, Singapore's GLP sold to Chinese group for $11.6 b

A agreed to pay S$16 billion ($11.6 billion) for Global Logistic Properties, the warehouse operator backed by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, in Asia’s biggest

accepted the takeover offer from a management-backed group that includes firms Hillhouse Capital and Hopu The group, which also includes founder Ming Mei’s SMG, of Group and a unit of Vanke, offered S$3.38 a share, said in a statement to Singapore’s stock exchange.

shares, which were suspended, surged 22 per cent to S$3.29 after trading resumed in The offer exceeds the shares’ highest closing price since listing and represents a 64 per cent premium to the price before Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte., GLP’s largest shareholder, initiated a strategic review of the company in December.

GIC, which owns about 37 per cent of the company, will vote in favour of the offer, the statement said. However, GIC could accept an unsolicited, higher bid that isn’t matched by the Chinese-led group.

“In view of the premium paid and the low conditionality of the deal, any potential counterbidder will have their work cut out for them,” Justin Tang, a director of global special situations at Capital Markets in Singapore, said in an email.

such as Holding and JD.com are driving a boom in demand for warehouse space in The deal will be the largest of an Asian company by enterprise value, surpassing last year’s takeover of Qihoo 360 Technology, data compiled by Bloomberg show. It would be the second-largest logistics deal this year after agreed to buy Blackstone Group LP’s European logistics business for ^12.25 billion ($13.8 billion) in June.

The winning group edged out a rival consortium led by Warburg Pincus, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The purchase stands out as Chinese acquirers have pulled back on large this year amid regulatory scrutiny from the nation’s leaders, who are seeking to stabilize the yuan and contain financial risks. Before this year, Chinese buyers had been among the most prolific dealmakers in the world. Chinese had been in valued at about $162 billion over the past three years, with such soaring to a high of $56 billion in 2016, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The consortium including Hillhouse Capital and Hopu is raising about $4.65 billion of syndicated financing to back the purchase of GLP, according to people familiar with the matter. Inc., and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are among the banks backing the deal, the stock exchange statement said.

Vanke, one of China’s largest developers, said in a separate statement the deal is part of a strategic move to become an “urban service provider.” of Vanke were suspended in Hong Kong and Shenzhen pending the announcement. JPMorgan Chase & Co. advised on the sale, while advisers for the buyers included units of Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs, DBS Ltd. and International Capital Corp. of America Corp. advised GIC.

Surge

of have surged more than 75 percent over the past year, giving it a market value of about S$15.5 billion. It was the best performer on Singapore’s benchmark Straits Times Index on Friday.

The sales process, running since the start of the year, featured bidder complaints that the group had an advantage from privileged access to information.



In May, representatives of GIC called a team managing the sale into their offices, according to people familiar with the matter. The Singaporean fund instructed the group to be more responsive to bidders’ questions and share information transparently in the auction, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions were confidential.