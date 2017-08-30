In FY20, expect to see break-even and profits: MakeMyTrip's Deep Kalra

The MakeMyTrip-Ibibo duo reported a gross booking worth $1 billion in Q1FY18, but losses surged 57 per cent to $52.1 million. Founder and group chief executive Deep Kalra tells Ajay Modi that its trip will turn profitable by 2020 and it has to keep investing in growing the online travel market. Edited excerpts: How has MakeMyTrip's merger with Ibibo progressed? We had a rationale for the merger and that has borne out quite well. It is fair to say that not only from a market cap appreciation but even from the point of quarterly results. We did a combined GMV (gross ...