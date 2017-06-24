In merger push, Credit Suisse tries to clear Premji hurdle

Azim Premji has objected to special payments to certain investors

Even as Online Services Pvt’s planned acquisition of rival Indian e-commerce provider has hit a snag over a smaller shareholder of the latter objecting to special payments to certain investors, investment bank Credit Suisse is reaching out to minority shareholders of to build a consensus on the sale of the to Meanwhile, the snag may put the deal in jeopardy, or at least substantially drive down Snapdeal’s valuation from a previously agreed-upon $1 billion.



According to sources, Credit Suisse, which is advising on the proposed deal, is reaching out to smaller shareholders to get them on board for the acquisition.



One of the smaller investors in Snapdeal, the family office of billionaire Azim Premji, has objected to special payments to certain shareholders including its two co-founders and two early backers, according to people familiar with the discussions. had earlier told that it wants all the startup’s investors to agree to deal terms as a precondition of the transaction, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing information that’s not public. has a number of investors including PremjiInvest, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, Ratan Tata, Foxconn, and BlackRock.



The sticking point has been the differential payments, which are seen as an attempt to win over larger investors and the founders who have to agree to a vastly lowered valuation. Under the proposed terms, early investors, like Kalaari Capital and Nexus Venture Partners, would receive $60 million in addition to their new equity in Flipkart, while founders, Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, would get a combined $30 million.



PremjiInvest sent a letter on Wednesday to the board saying that the $90 million to be handed to this select group of early shareholders and founders isn’t acceptable, the people said. Another $30 million in special payments proposed by the board for the employees, on the other hand, is okay, the letter said.



The letter said that other small investors were also unhappy with the difference in payments, the people said.



The two struck a preliminary agreement last month but the talks have bogged down over how Snapdeal’s investors and employees will be compensated.



The disagreement imperils a deal that was meant to slow Amazon.com Inc’s growth in India by combining to create a strong local competitor. Amazon chief executive officer Jeff Bezos has pledged to spend $5 billion in the country to gain share as the market surges.



SoftBank Group Corp, the largest shareholder in Snapdeal, has pushed for the deal and ultimately persuaded the company’s two founders as well as venture backers Nexus Venture Partners to approve it. The non-binding preliminary agreement calls for Snapdeal’s valuation to be reduced to about $1 billion from $6.5 billion, with existing shareholders getting a proportionately reduced stake in the combined business, or cash. Premji’s objections could cause Snapdeal’s valuation to tumble further.



Emails sent to SoftBank, and early backer Kalaari Capital were not immediately answered. A spokesman for Premji Invest declined to comment saying the matter is ‘confidential’.



Snapdeal’s other small investors include the family office of Ratan Tata, the former chairman of the salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group, as well as Intel Capital and Bessemer Venture Partners, BlackRock and



Press Trust of India & Bloomberg