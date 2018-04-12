In performance appraisal season, telecom employees have nothing to cheer

With the beginning of cycle, employees across various sectors are looking forward to get rewarded for their hard work but staff of operators may not get hefty hikes given the financial stress in the

The debt-laden sector has been facing declining revenues and dropping profitability and with consolidation becoming the norm, many of the employees may be handed pink slips and even those remain on the rolls, increments are likely to be in single digits.

“The past one year has been a difficult period and as a result, about 40% of the work force may not get a raise, and even if they do, it will be a marginal one. While the top performers may get some raise, telcos will look at reskilling employees keeping in mind the new technological needs of the sector,” body COAI Director General Rajan Mathews said.

The entry of in the market has been disruptive and most of the operators have seen their profits sliding. Country’s top operator Bharti is also likely to report a net loss for the first time in many years due to the challenging environment in the market.

From a 8-9 player market, there will be soon just three private players in Although consolidation may be good for operators as they can improve their finances, it's bad news for employees and many of them will lose their jobs.

In such challenging times, are trying to save costs. watchers say the hikes can be in the range of 2-3 per cent for staff and even the outperformers are likely to get increments in single digits.

With not many jobs around, employees have to take whatever hikes are offered, an employee of one of the operators said.