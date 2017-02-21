Company
'We have something unique, special': Full text of new TCS CEO's letter
In pics: At Bombay House, N Chandrasekaran vows to make Tata Sons proud

Chandrasekaran is the first non-Parsi to take over reigns of Tata Sons

Newly appointed Tata Sons Chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran arrives at Bombay House in Mumbai on Tuesday 21st Feb, 2017. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

It will be a historic moment when Natarajan Chandrasekaran takes over as Chairman, Tata Sons, being the first non-Parsi to take over reigns of the country's most diversified business group.

Speaking to the media outside Bombay House here today, Chandrasekaran expressed his gratitude on the appointment, assuring that he will lead from the front in enhancing the company's goodwill.
 
"I am very delighted to take over. We will do everything required to make everyone related to the company proud," said Chandrasekaran.

"The group is in the hearts and minds of people in India and globally. We will work together to drive discipline on capital allocation and shareholder returns. This company has always shown tremendous spirit in terms of pioneering and leadership. I look forward to the appointment and seek your support," added Chandrasekaran.

Newly appointed Tata Sons Chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran arrives at Bombay House in Mumbai on Tuesday 21st Feb, 2017. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
 

 
"We will work together to deliver business performance which is industry leading in all our businesses, and lead ...And not follow," the 53-year-old Chandrasekaran told reporters.

He reached the group headquarters around 9:15 am and within a few minutes, Ratan Tata and other board members also arrived.

Newly appointed Tata Sons Chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran arrives at Bombay House in Mumbai on Tuesday 21st Feb, 2017. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
 

Earlier in February, Chandrasekaran was appointed to take over as the Chairman of Tata Power, while holding the post of Chairman of Tata Steel Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd. He was also the CEO and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT solutions and consulting firm.

Newly appointed Tata Sons Chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran arrives at Bombay House in Mumbai on Tuesday 21st Feb, 2017. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
 

 
Chandra succeeds 79-year-old Ratan Tata, who had come back as the interim chairman of the group after a surprise ouster of Cyrus Mistry as the chairman on October 24 last year.

Ratan Tata arrives at Bombay House in Mumbai on Tuesday 21st Feb, 2017. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

