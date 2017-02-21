In pics: At Bombay House, N Chandrasekaran vows to make Tata Sons proud

It will be a historic moment when Natarajan Chandrasekaran takes over as Chairman, Tata Sons, being the first non-Parsi to take over reigns of the country's most diversified business group.

Speaking to the media outside Bombay House here today, Chandrasekaran expressed his gratitude on the appointment, assuring that he will lead from the front in enhancing the company's goodwill.



"I am very delighted to take over. We will do everything required to make everyone related to the company proud," said Chandrasekaran.





Newly appointed Chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran arrives at Bombay House in Mumbai on Tuesday 21st Feb, 2017. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar



"The group is in the hearts and minds of people in India and globally. We will work together to drive discipline on capital allocation and shareholder returns. This company has always shown tremendous spirit in terms of pioneering and leadership. I look forward to the appointment and seek your support," added Chandrasekaran.

"We will work together to deliver business performance which is industry leading in all our businesses, and lead ...And not follow," the 53-year-old Chandrasekaran told reporters.





He reached the group headquarters around 9:15 am and within a few minutes, and other board members also arrived.





Earlier in February, Chandrasekaran was appointed to take over as the Chairman of Tata Power, while holding the post of Chairman of Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd. He was also the CEO and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT solutions and consulting firm.