In Q1, more than 50% employees to be locals in US: Wipro

IT firm Wipro
expects locals to constitute more than half of its workforce in the US
by June as it continues to make "significant" investments
in the American market amid tightening of visa norms.
Much like its peers Tata Consultancy Services
and Infosys, Wipro
has been ramping up hiring of locals and setting up delivery centres in the US
to ensure business continuity for clients.
"Our focus on localisation continues in all the key markets. In Q1, we expect to have more than 50 per cent of employees to be locals in our biggest market which is the US," Wipro
CEO and member of the board Abidali Z Neemuchwala told reporters in Bengaluru.
He added that Wipro
has been investing significantly in the US
towards increased hiring, setting up of delivery centres and sustainability initiatives, especially in the area of education.
The Americas region accounted for over 54 per cent of Wipro's $7.7 billion revenue
in 2016-17.
Indian technology firms use H-1B visas to send their employees to work at customer sites in the US, which is the largest market for the over $110 billion Indian IT export industry.
Over the past few weeks, there is a growing sentiment of protectionism across various markets, including the US, that are seeking to safeguard jobs for locals and raise the bar for foreign workers.
Any change in visa norms can affect the movement of labour as well as spike operational costs for IT players.
Critics believe that the prevailing visa regime allows companies
to bring in "cheap" labour from countries like India, which adversely impacts local employment opportunities.
The Indian IT industry, however, contends that companies
tend to bridge the skills gap by bringing in highly skilled professionals to temporarily work in the US
on H-1B and other visas.
Neemuchwala said Wipro
has set up two new centres in the US
in California and Michigan.
The Mountain View, California centre is a hub for next- generation technology and collaboration and will help in creating relevant advanced offerings for customers in the US, he added.
The centre in Michigan offers engineering services to its automotive customers and is predominantly staffed with talent from the local community in the Detroit region, Neemuchwala said.
