In the age of digital media, brands look to master the art of the gab

When the recent controversy over ball tampering by Australian cricketers broke out, Manforce India released a cheeky Twitter ad (#PamperNotTamper) with an image of two cricket balls and said, ‘Pamper, not tamper.

Play fair, play safe and enjoy the game of love.’ Air New Zealand too had turned in a quick one, asking the banned cricketers to fly off to a safe haven but that was later withdrawn. These are not isolated examples; as brands look for acceptance and engagement on digital media platforms, no controversy or event or festival is left out of the ambit of their ...