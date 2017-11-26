Incentivise vehicles meeting BS-VI norms before Apr 2020: Mercedes to govt

In order to fast-track transition to BS-VI in India, the government should look at giving financial incentives to vehicles complying with the stricter emission norms ahead of the April 2020 deadline, a top India executive has said.

With the government deciding to advance the adoption of in Delhi NCT to April 1, 2018, the German luxury carmaker also said it is prepared to launch BS-VI products ahead of the original schedule.

India Managing Director and CEO told PTI that introduction of BS-VI fuels ahead of schedule must be extended to other Indian cities as well.

"Also, to make this more effective and gain momentum, the government should also support this shift towards BS-VI with financial incentives for those vehicles that pre-fulfil requirements before 2020," he said.

Welcoming the move to advance the availability of BS-VI fuels in Delhi, Folger said,"The government is thinking in the right direction and there is a strong determination shown to address the issue of pollution."

When asked about the company's readiness to launch BS-VI compliant vehicles, he said Mercedes-Benz has the capability to bring in these models as early as 2018.

"We are looking at launching our BS-VI products earlier than the commitment time-lines given by the government, and this is a positive move in my opinion, that we have the cleanest fuel available with us," Folger said.

The company is hopeful that by 2020, will be made available across the country, he added.

Last week, three oil PSUs -- IOC, (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL)-- said they are ready to supply BS-VI grade petrol and diesel to the national capital from their refineries at Mathura, Bina and Bhatinda from April.

India had in 2015 decided to leapfrog to Euro-VI emission norm compliant petrol and diesel from April 2020, from the Euro-IV grade at present.