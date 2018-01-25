Increase in spectrum cap will hasten network rollout: Vodafone CEO at WEF

Lauding India for making it easier to do business in the country, British telecom giant Vodafone's Group CEO Vittorio on Thursday said the government has significantly increased the amount of spectrum that will be available to the operators.



"The proposed increase in will further hasten the rollout of networks to the benefit of customers, government and industry," said here at the (WEF).



Speaking at a Governors meeting, complimented Narendra Modi's government for a marked improvement in the ease of doing business in the country during the last four years.



After the meeting, said, " and are transformational initiatives. The focus of Modi's government and India's new progressive policy framework are ensuring their successful execution. Indias enhanced will bring more international investment into its growing economy, which will, in turn, generate exciting opportunities and boost job creation."



He said "simplicity and transparency" are key to the reforms introduced and this has been recognised by the significant improvement in India's position in the ease of doing business global rankings.



"The swift progress we have made in just under a year towards the completion of our merger with is the testimony to this fresh approach. India has a clear set of well-defined M&A rules and we are seeing their fair and speedy implementation," he said.