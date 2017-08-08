Incremental gains from a Bajaj Auto-Triumph partnership

The Bajaj Auto stock gained about three per cent intra-day on Tuesday after the company announced it had entered into a global partnership with UK-based Triumph Motorcycles. The deal will focus on leveraging the strengths of both companies on brand, design, development and distribution reach globally to improve volumes. Analysts say the deal is positive for Bajaj Auto as its existing portfolio (including KTM) is largely in the sports category while the partnership with Triumph will boost the cruiser segment in its line-up. This will help it bridge the portfolio gap vis-a-vis Royal ...