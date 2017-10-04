Indebted Tata Teleservices, RCom stagger on different paths

In many ways Tata Teleservices (Tata Tele) and Reliance Communications (RCom) are confronted with the same problem — a burgeoning debt burden. Two of their prized assets that they can monetise to reduce the burden are also the same — their stakes in the tower business and their pan-India fibre optic backbone. But the telcos seem to be taking different paths to get out of their mess. Tata Tele is planning to look at the option of closing or winding down operations. But RCom wants to be a key 4G player, and has given a second alternative plan to reduce its debt to ...