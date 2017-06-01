Indel Automotives bags three acquisition deals for Rs 400 cr in Kerala

The Rs 500-crore holding company
has a long-standing interest in various sectors including hospitality and leisure, finance and insurance, media and entertainment, infrastructure contracting, automotive and agriculture, among others.
Company
has completed its one-and-a-half-year long acquistion process that will enable its takeover of one of the largest auto dealership networks in India
involving auto majors such as Ford, Hyundai
and Volvo.
Net worth of the three acquisitions stands ta Rs 400 crore. The 18-year-old MGF Motors
in Kochi controlled MGF Hyundai, one of the leading Hyundai
dealers in the country. While the Kairali Ford, Omega Motors
and Volvo
dealership were owned by Kerala Cars.
Indel has already got a strong presence in the automotive industry with dealerships of two-wheelers
with Yamaha and Suzuki and another one with Honda cars.
MGF Hyundai
has got four showrooms and 20 touch points in central Kerala, while Kairali Ford- the largest Ford
dealership in the country- has got seven showrooms in the state. For the pan-Kerala
market, Kerala Volvo
has an ultra-modern showroom in Kochi.
