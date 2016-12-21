Independent director Darius Pandole quits Tata Global Beverages board

Close on the heels of quitting six group firms, independent director Darius Pandole, who supported the ousted chairman, has resigned from the board of Global Beverages (TGBL).

On Tuesday, Max India Chairman had quit as an independent director from the board.

Pandole and Singh were the two directors who had opposed a resolution moved by promoter Sons seeking removal of Mistry as the company's chairman.

"Darius Pandole, non-executive independent director of Global Beverages, has resigned from the board of the company with immediate effect," the company said in a BSE filing on Wednesday.

On November 15, when Mistry was ousted as the chairman of TGBL, two out of the six independent directors on the company -- Pandole and Singh -- had voted against the resolution moved for Mistry's ouster.

Seven of the 10 directors at the board meeting of TGBL, which co-owns and runs Starbucks coffee stores across India, voted for removal of Mistry.