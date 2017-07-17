Independent directors of Tata Chemicals, TCS get double-digit hikes

The independent directors of Tata Chemicals and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which witnessed a boardroom battle last year after its former chairman Cyrus Mistry’s ouster, received a good increase in compensation for the fiscal year ended March 31. Statistics collated from the annual reports of the two companies show Y S P Thorat, an independent director of Tata Chemicals, received a 26.3 per cent increase in 2016-17, while Nasser Munjee received a 20.7 per cent hike. Vibha Paul Rishi, who is also an independent director on the board of Tata Teleservices, received a 17.8 ...