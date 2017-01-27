Company
Business Standard

India Cements net profit grows to Rs 35.34 crore in Q3

Total income from operations stood at Rs 1270.95 crore during the quarter

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

India Cements has posted an increase in net profit to Rs 35.34 crore during the quarter ended on December 31, 2016, as compared to Rs 3.16 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2015. 

Total income from operations stood at Rs 1270.95 crore during the quarter, as compared to Rs 1066.13 crore during the same quarter of last financial year, with an increase of 19 per cent. 

