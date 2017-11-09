India Cements Q2 profit down 62% to Rs 23.67 cr

today reported 62.07 per cent decline in its standalone net to Rs 23.67 crore for the September of the current fiscal.



It had reported a net of Rs 62.41 crore in the July-September a year ago, informed



Its total income during the under review was down 3.01 per cent to Rs 1,274.90 crore as against Rs 1,314.44 crore in the corresponding of the last fiscal.The company's total expenses in the second of the financial year 2017-18 were up 1.30 per cent at Rs 1,238.70 crore as against Rs 1,222.78 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.Shares of were trading 2.25 per cent higher at Rs 179.20 apiece on today.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)