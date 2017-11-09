India Cements Q2 profit down 62% to Rs 23.67 cr

India Cements today reported 62.07 per cent decline in its standalone net profit to Rs 23.67 crore for the September quarter of the current fiscal.
It had reported a net profit of Rs 62.41 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, India Cements informed BSE.
Its total income during the quarter under review was down 3.01 per cent to Rs 1,274.90 crore as against Rs 1,314.44 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.
The company's total expenses in the second quarter of the financial year 2017-18 were up 1.30 per cent at Rs 1,238.70 crore as against Rs 1,222.78 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Shares of India Cements were trading 2.25 per cent higher at Rs 179.20 apiece on BSE today.
