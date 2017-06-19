India exit won't be easy for General Motors

Retailers are mulling legal action against GM as they are unhappy with the compensation

At General Motors’ Talegaon plant, which will now make cars only for export, tension hangs in the air. After around 250 people across sales, marketing, finance and administration were asked to leave last month, employees in the factory are a worried lot. “People in manufacturing have not been asked to leave so far. However, there is a lot of uncertainty in the way things have unfolded in the recent past, and people are frantically looking for jobs,” says an employee on the condition of anonymity. The Talegaon plant employs 2,500 ...

Sohini Das