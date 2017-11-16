India gets its first basmati billionaire family

The promoters of KRBL, which makes the popular India Gate basmati rice, raised Rs 15 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) in 1995.

Twenty-two years later, the country’s most profitable basmati rice company has a market capitalisation of nearly Rs 15,000 crore. The KRBL stock has made handsome gains since last November, rising 194 per cent from a 52-week-low of Rs 228.90 to hit a new high of Rs 672.90 early this month. It closed at Rs 628 on the BSE on Wednesday. The rally has turned the promoter family, Anil Mittal and brothers, into the ...