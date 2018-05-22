JUST IN
India Inc foreign borrowing jumps over two-fold to $3.92 bn in April

Among major companies which tapped the overseas market to raise capital included - Reliance Jio, Aditya Birla Finance, Vayu Urja Bharat Private Ltd and JSW Steel Ltd

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India Inc raised $3.92 billion from overseas markets in the first month of the current financial year, up more than two-times from a year-ago period.

Among major companies which tapped the overseas market to raise capital included - Reliance Jio ($747.03 million), Aditya Birla Finance ($152.35 million), Vayu Urja Bharat Private Ltd ($155 million) and JSW Steel Ltd ($100 million).

All these firms raised the money through automatic route of external commercial borrowings (ECBs).

In the approval route category for ECBs, Tata Sons raised $1.5 billion for other purposes while Dewan Housing Finance Ltd raised $152.35 million (Rs 1,000 crore) by tapping therupee-denominatedd bonds (RDBs) during the month.
Tue, May 22 2018. 22:07 IST

