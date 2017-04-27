India Inc ignores Sebi rules, refrains from disclosing profit-sharing deals

The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi)'s attempt to bring more transparency on between managements and (PE) funds has not yielded results.

The regulator brought a rule last November, asking all listed to disclose such agreements for shareholder approval. Since then, not a single company has disclosed any.



Typically, these are side agreements between a PE fund and the management, and are linked to stock performance. For instance, a PE entity rewards the management if the stock of a company it has invested in exceeds the return expectation. Such profit sharing agreements are common in many countries.

Taking a view that such agreements give special treatment to top management and also create risk of misuse, asked all listed to seek shareholders' nod before enforcing such deals. Existing agreements, if any, were to be also made public for shareholder approval.

A senior official said: "We are surprised that no company has come forward with such disclosure." They would, he said, step up vigil on such deals.

Legal experts say management and PEs could have found a way around. Instead of a separate agreement with a promoter or a chief executive officer (CEO), these funds are now including such incentives in the investment agreements, which a company is not obliged to disclose in the public domain, they say. These agreements are usually made when a PE entity decides to invest in a company and could be updated from time to time.

"This has become an easy way to circumvent the regulation. Many feel such agreements are essential to keep the top managers motivated and don't want to cancel these. Hence, they have taken refuge in Section 30 of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement (LODR) regulations," said a source.

Section 30 specifies what developments a listed company should disclose to public shareholders. It entrusts the board of a company to decide a "material development" that needs to be conveyed to public shareholders and what could be kept away from disclosure.

Usually, all investment agreements are kept out of the definition of 'material development', citing confidentiality. However, according to the Act, if a shareholder or an investigative agency demands the relevant documents, a company is obliged to provide these.

That apart, the total salary drawn by the top management of a company is disclosed in the annual report. However, any gains made through the agreements would be shown under incentives. In current law, only the salary of key managerial personnel (KMP) in a position of a wholetime director needs approval from the board. Any deals with people such as a chief executive officer or chief financial officer and the promoters who are not on the board don't need shareholder approval. So, such agreements would not come to light unless a shareholder gets suspicious and asks for the documents or seeks these, on a tip.

Sources also say some could be substituting such side-way agreements with employee stock options (Esops), which are legitimate tools for incentivising the top management. Boards of more than a dozen are learnt to have revised their ESOP policy to accommodate such sops. In these cases, all the previous side agreements have either lapsed or been cancelled.

"Providing special performance incentives to the top managers of a company is common. It is also perfectly legitimate that a fund or investor allows reward to the management of a company for better performance. In fact, such incentives can be part of the employment agreements of the employee," said Lalit Kumar, partner,