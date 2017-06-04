India Inc lags in adequate cyber incident response strategies

Corporate India has encountered rising cases of cybercrime but incident response mechanisms to tackle these risks remain low, states EY’s Fraud Investigation & Dispute Services report, titled “Responding to cybercrime incidents in India”. The report highlights that a majority (about two-thirds) of businesses were unable to detect a cyber incident in real time due to insufficient understanding of the motive behind the attack. Almost 89 per cent stated a need to enhance cyber laws, while 55 per cent said laws need to be strengthened and 34 per cent said they need to be ...