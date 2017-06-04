India Inc lags in adequate cyber incident response strategies

Corporate India has encountered rising cases of cybercrime but incident response mechanisms to tackle these risks remain low, states EY’s Fraud Investigation & Dispute Services report, titled “Responding to cybercrime incidents in India”. The report highlights that a majority (about two-thirds) of businesses were unable to detect a cyber incident in real time due to insufficient understanding of the motive behind the attack. Almost 89 per cent stated a need to enhance cyber laws, while 55 per cent said laws need to be strengthened and 34 per cent said they need to be ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?