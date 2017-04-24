India Inc overseas borrowing rises 11.6% to $1.69 billion in March

Domestic firms had borrowed $1.52 billion through external commercial borrowing in March 2016

Domestic firms had borrowed $1.52 billion through external commercial borrowing in March 2016

Inc raised $1.69 billion from overseas markets in March 2017, up 11.6 per cent from a year ago.



Domestic firms had borrowed $1.52 billion through external commercial borrowing (ECB) in March 2016.



An additional $1.65 billion was mopped up through rupee-denominated bonds (RDBs), an instrument permitted by the RBI last year for to float such bonds overseas only to raise funds.



The data are not comparable to RDB mop-up.



Prominent borrowers that tapped the RDB route included ($758.99 million) for on-lending, Praxair ($364.50 million) for general corporate purpose and Sembcorp Gayatri Power ($523.80 million) for refinancing of rupee loans.



Major exercising the ECB option were ($500 million) and Indiabulls Housing ($150 million) to refinance earlier ECBs.



Others that tapped ECB were Intel Technology Pvt that borrowed $148.76 million for rupee expenditure, pharma major Cadila Healthcare's $100 million mobilisation for overseas acquisition and China Steel Corporation Private which mopped up $110 million for refinancing of earlier ECBs.

Press Trust of India