India Inc's CSR spending up 22% in FY16 at Rs 8,300 cr: Study

Larger companies spent significantly, with more than half of them adhering to 2% mandate

CRISIL Foundation's analysis of India Inc's CSR activity last fiscal shows overall spending increased 22 per cent, with bulk of the money going into education, skills development, healthcare and sanitation initiatives. The total money spent rose by Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 8,300 crore in fiscal 2016 compared with Rs 6,800 crore in fiscal 2015. Another Rs 1,835 crore needed to be spent for the average to achieve the mandated 2 per cent. Of this, as much as Rs 5,300 crore - or Rs 1,175 crore more than fiscal 2015 -- were spent on CSR activities linked to the above mentioned ...

