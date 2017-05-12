India Inc's deal tally at $33.49 bn in Jan-Apr: Thornton

Corporate India announced deals worth USD 1.96 billion in April through 28 transactions taking the year-to-date deal tally to USD 33.49 billion, says a Grant Thornton report. According to the assurance, tax and advisory firm, M&A values nearly halved in April while volumes declined by 36 per cent due to the absence of domestic action which saw a ten- fold decline on a year-on-year basis. Meanwhile, cross-border activity grew eight-fold supported by Flipkart's USD 1.4 billion investment round. In the January-April period, there were 133 transactions worth USD 33.49 billion, registering a three-fold jump over the corresponding period last year when there were 168 transactions worth USD 11.52 billion. "High-value transactions led to a nearly three-fold growth in M&A values - with two deals in the billion dollar club and 16 deals valued more than USD 100 million contributing to over 95 per cent of total M&A deal values put together," the report said. Going forward, the ...

Press Trust of India