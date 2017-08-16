India Inc targeting strategic cost reduction initiatives: Deloitte survey

have set the most aggressive targets in the APAC region, with 44 per cent of looking at targets of up to 20 per cent, says a study.



Also, 95 per cent of are more likely to pursue as against the APAC regional average of 76 per cent over the next 24 months, according to Deloitte's first Biennial Cost Survey.



growth, organisation and talent, and product profitability are the top focus areas for over next two years, the report titled 'Thriving in Uncertainty' said.The survey captured responses from more than 299 leaders (CXOs, executives, and senior management) from large and mid-size in India, China, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, andThe top two drivers for are growth oriented, with 'gaining competitive advantage' (60 per cent) and 'required investment' (63 per cent) cited more frequently compared to APAC average of 58 per cent and 51 per cent respectively." have set the most aggressive targets in the APAC region, with 44 per cent of looking at targets of up to 20 per cent. However, 63 per cent of have reported failure in meeting targets in the past," said Gaurav Gupta, Partner, Touche Tohmatsu LLP.Gupta further said it is imperative for to c that can be implemented and sustained through a structured programme.